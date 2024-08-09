Zimbabwe: Engage Qualified Football Coaches, Schools Urged

Curtworth Masango — Former Caps United striker Limited Chikafa has appealed to schools to incorporate the services of qualified coaches to improve the development of players.

He gave the sentiments at the Rushopower Schools tournament in Mvurwi recently.

It was a community initiative that attracted a packed Mvurwi with several schools involved in the tournament.

Mvurwi High, Holy Rosary High, Lucknow Secondary, and Whadon Chase Secondary who made it to the semi-finals received cash prizes, jerseys, and hampers from Rushopower Investments.

The final pitted Mvurwi High against Holy Rosary High, with the former claiming victory.

Chikafa, an ex-Holy Rosary pupil, kick-started his football career with Mvurwi United in the lower leagues before moving to the Premiership where he had stints with Sporting Lions, Railstars, ZPC Kariba, and CAPS United.

"I am familiar with this place, and it's an honour to see the youngsters playing football the same way we came through," said Chikafa.

"It's a pleasure to have one of the businessmen in the community staging this kind of thing bringing in a lot of schools in the district together.

"These tournaments must be held as often as possible in these remote areas. We encourage many scouts and coaches to be here also.

"My plea to schools is we should move away from just having school teachers being coaches, football has evolved these days, you need experts, and that's qualified coaches.

"This helps in grassroots development by benefiting the young players such that they won't look lost when they break into the big stage.

"Without qualified coaches, the guys will struggle when they break into the elite league.

"Football has to be prioritised as it is now business. We need to invest in it and infrastructure is one of the major things.

ZIFA Mashonaland Central administrator, Prisca Ruwiza, hinted at establishing a junior league in Mvurwi after witnessing a huge turnout at the tournament.

"Football starts at the grassroots and we engage academies and schools to tap into young talents from all angles and it explains why such a tournament is important.

"We have a lot of talent in Mashonaland Central and we have already launched junior football leagues in Bindura, and Mazowe.

"This tournament has made us identify that there are more kids on this side that can play and you know Mazowe district is big and we are seeking to establish a league here in Mvurwi," she said.

A representative of the sponsors Knowledge Marusho said they seek to uplift their community to greater heights.

"There is much drug abuse and we are there to fight it and we are hoping to spread into other disciplines like netball and volleyball. "It has been three years now with us sponsoring the sport in the community. We have found the reason to do so as we have support from the community and we are also empowering them. "We want to see many superstars emanating from Mvurwi," he said