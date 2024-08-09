Southern Africa: Including Church in SADC Summit Talks Key to Tackling Social Issues

Gibson Mhaka — Zimpapers Politics Hub

CHURCHES have played a crucial role in peace-building and development in Africa, often bridging grassroots efforts with a national orientation towards social cohesion and stability.

Despite the socio-political and economic problems and challenges threatening the African continent, the Church remains "salt and light," and can be a model and instrument of reconciliation, justice, and peace.

In the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, churches have played a pivotal role in shaping the social, political, and economic landscape.

Their influence extends far beyond religious practices, encompassing a wide range of activities that contribute to regional development and stability.

While the upcoming SADC Summit is set to recognise the crucial contributions of various sectors to regional development, it is imperative that the role of churches be equally acknowledged.

Religious institutions have a profound influence on society, often serving as pillars of community cohesion and moral guidance.

Churches have demonstrated a strong commitment to social welfare, providing essential services such as education, healthcare, and humanitarian aid.

Their extensive networks and grassroots presence enable them to reach marginalised communities and address critical issues such as poverty, inequality, and HIV and Aids.

Moreover, churches can play a vital role in promoting peace, reconciliation, and good governance within the region.

By including the church in the SADC Summit discussions, policymakers can gain valuable insights into the challenges faced by communities and explore opportunities for collaboration to address these issues effectively.

The Second Republic under President Mnangagwa's guidance has been working closely with churches to spearhead socio-economic development and propel Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income society.

The collaboration between the church and the Government holds immense significance, fostering a cohesive and supportive environment that benefits society on various fronts.

It is important to note that when the church and Government work harmoniously, they can combine efforts to address social issues effectively.

By working in harmony, they create a synergy that amplifies their impact in addressing multifaceted challenges that Zimbabwe faces.

The church, as a moral authority and a community-centred institution, also possesses a unique ability to mobilise and engage individuals at grassroots levels.

Recognising its close ties with the Government, the Council of Churches in Africa (CCA), while commemorating its fifth anniversary with a grand ceremony in Bulawayo recently, lauded President Mnangagwa for his commitment to religious freedom in Zimbabwe.

The members praised President Mnangagwa for fostering an environment where worship can flourish without fear, recognising his crucial role in promoting peace and unity among the people.

They also took the opportunity to congratulate him on assuming the chairmanship of the SADC in a few days time at the 44th Ordinary Summit.

CCA founder and president, Archbishop Dr Rocky Moyo, said that as they were gathered to commemorate five years of religious freedom, they were also taking the opportunity to honour President Mnangagwa's assumption of the SADC chairmanship.

"We commemorate a momentous milestone, five years of unhindered religious freedom. This is a testament to our collective journey towards tolerance and respect for diverse beliefs. We also extend our heartfelt congratulations to our esteemed President Mnangagwa for the position of being SADC chairman this August.

"Over the past five years, our church has been a steadfast beacon of peace, fostering unity, and interfaith dialogue within our community, aligning with the broader goals of SADC. We have actively contributed to creating a harmonious and inclusive society by promoting understanding, respect, and cooperation among diverse religious groups. Our efforts mirror SADC's commitment to regional peace, security, and good governance," said Archbishop Moyo.

He expressed CCA's satisfaction with the Government's recent policy shift, highlighting a positive departure from previous approaches.

"We express our confidence that under the Second Republic, SADC will usher in a new era characterised by peace, prosperity, and regional integration," said Archbishop Moyo.

St Luke's Apostolic Church Bishop Leo Muchayedzerwa also congratulated President Mnangagwa on assuming the chairmanship of the regional body.

He also commended Government for granting the church freedom of worship without restrictions.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to the Government, led by President Mnangagwa for granting us unrestricted freedom of worship and providing opportunities for the church to undertake developmental initiatives.

"We also appreciate Government's support in enabling us to spread biblical teachings throughout the nation. As advocates for peace, a core value of the Sadc region, we wholeheartedly congratulate President Mnangagwa on assuming the chairmanship of this important body," he said.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube who was the guest of honour, commended the CCA leadership for emphasising the power of unity, a core value of the SADC region.

"Five years have been a valuable learning experience. Now that you have celebrated your fifth anniversary, you understand the power of unity. The Government and the church are interconnected, both essential components of society.

"The Government is composed of the people, and a nation is built through the collective efforts of its citizens. I saw the banner congratulating His Excellency President Mnangagwa on assuming the SADC chairmanship, a clear indication of your prayers being answered. This achievement is a testament to the positive impact your organisation has had on the community and the nation," said Minister Ncube.

President Mnangagwa takes over the chairmanship of the regional body from Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, a development that sits among the major highlights of 2024 for the country.

The 44th SADC Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government is being held under the theme: "Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development towards an Industrialised SADC."

The theme resonates with Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 of attaining an upper middle-income society as the country moves to uplift the life of its citizens.

The uplifting of citizens is grounded in infrastructure development, agriculture, mining and beneficiation among other key economic development enablers.

SADC has gone a gear up to unlock opportunities and growth through science, technology and innovation to support the modernisation and industrialisation of the region.

Zimbabwe's assumption of the chairmanship of the SADC marks a significant milestone for the country in 2024.

It is also important to note that the assumption of the SADC chairmanship by President Mnangagwa at the New Parliament Building in Mount Hampden this August is perfect timing. This is because the new parliament building represents Zimbabwe's aspirations for growth and development.