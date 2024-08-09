Zimbabwe: Youths Must Be Disciplined - VP Mohadi

8 August 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Joseph Madzimure — ZANU PF Second Secretary and Vice President, Cde Kembo Mohadi, has implored youths to exercise high levels of discipline for them to play a role in shaping the country.

Speaking at the Zanu PF National Youth Assembly in Harare yesterday, Cde Mohadi said there was need for youths to exercise discipline and refrain from drug and substance abuse.

He also commended President Mnangagwa for spending his time with the youth executive.

"The youth play an important role in shaping the country," said VP Mohadi.

"The youth must be patriotic, united and refrain from drug and substance abuse."

VP Mohadi also commended the Youth League's leadership for organising a successful National Youth Assembly meeting yesterday.

"You have made this event quite a memorable success. You continue to demonstrate commitment to diligently safeguard and defend our national independence, freedom, unity, peace, harmony and our country's inalienable right to chart our own destiny," he said.

VP Mohadi also challenged the Youth League to abide with the party constitution, revolutionary ethos, ideals and principles.

The gathering drew delegates from the National Youth League Executive Council and all provincial Youth League executive members.

Youth League members were clad in party regalia, and sang revolutionary songs in appreciation of the good works being done by the party leadership.

