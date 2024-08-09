Nigeria: Aguata Federal Constituency Badminton Outreach Underway

8 August 2024
This Day (Lagos)

Federal legislator, Dominic Ifeanyichukwu Okafor has taken the gospel according to sports to the youths in his constituency, the Aguata Federal Constituency in Anambra State.

The member of the National Assembly in the bid to curtail youth restiveness has opted to spend the season of the Olympics to preach to the youth the positive impact that sports can have in their lives.

"You can be world champions", he charged students of his constituency as he began the Badminton Outreach for all Secondary Schools in Aguata Federal Constituency.

He charged them not to forget this era of little beginning as they can rise to be state, national, continental and possibly world champions if they are focused.

The five-day badminton outreach began on Tuesday at Agbaelu Hall, Akpo in Aguata. The event aims to promote badminton among youths.

In all, schools are in attendance and each presents four students and their respective Games Masters and Mistresses being put through in art of coaching.

Hon. Okafor emphasized the importance of badminton, pledging to build a world-class badminton court for sustainability.

"This badminton outreach is a milestone project that will shape the dreams and aspirations of our youths, providing them with a platform to develop their skills and talents."

The event features a professional crew led by Oby Edoga Solaja, a renowned badminton expert, Olympian and African Woman in Badminton award winner for 2019.

The first day's activities included drills on badminton basics, identification of badminton features, Badminton Court's dimensions, demarcations, markings, and various styles of grips.

Oby Solaja remarked extensively on the health, security, mental, professional, and economic value of the game of Badminton, emphasizing the need for discipline, determination, and constant practice.

"The secret to success in badminton lies in discipline, determination, and constant practice. I commend Hon. Okafor for this initiative, which will have a lasting impact on the lives of these young participants," Oby Edoga Solaja, said.

This wonderfully thought-out outreach is poised to make a significant impact on the lives of Aguata's youths, shaping their future and providing them with a valuable skillset.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.