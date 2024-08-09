Eritrea: Minister Osman Saleh Delivers Message of President Isaias

9 August 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 9 August 2024 - Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, delivered a message from President Isaias Afwerki to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Republic of Egypt on 8 August 2024. The message and subsequent discussions focused on enhancing bilateral ties and addressing international and regional issues of mutual importance.

President El-Sisi, in turn, expressed his well-wishes to President Isaias Afwerki.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Badr Abdel-Aty, Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptian Expats, Mr. Fasil Gebreslasie, Eritrean Ambassador to the Republic of Egypt, along with other senior officials.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.