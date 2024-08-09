Eritrea: Minister Osman Saleh Delivers Message of President Isaias

Asmara, 9 August 2024 - Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, delivered a message from President Isaias Afwerki to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Republic of Egypt on 8 August 2024. The message and subsequent discussions focused on enhancing bilateral ties and addressing international and regional issues of mutual importance.

President El-Sisi, in turn, expressed his well-wishes to President Isaias Afwerki.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Badr Abdel-Aty, Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptian Expats, Mr. Fasil Gebreslasie, Eritrean Ambassador to the Republic of Egypt, along with other senior officials.