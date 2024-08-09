Kenya: Cherargei, Asige Scored Among Senators With Most Notable Bills

9 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi Kenya — A Timely Kenya poll has listed Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and Nominated Senator Crystal Asige as lawmakers with the most with notable bills in the Senate.

The study which reviewed perfoamance in the Senate between August 2023 to 2024 also listed Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang, Vihiga's Godfrey Osotsi and Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda in the top five chart.

Cherargei also topped the list of Senators with the most statements in the Senate and was the Senator with the second-highest number of motions.

Busia's Okiya Omtatah emerged as the Senator with the highest number of motions according to the study published on Friday.

"Notable Bills passed by top five senators include; The Employment Bill, The Startup Senate Bill, The County Boundaries Bill, The Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Bill, Agriculture and Livestock Extension Bill respectively," the pollster explained.

Senators Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi), Omtatah (Busia), Richard Onyonka(Kisii), Ledama Olekina (Narok), Aaron Cheruyiot (Kericho), Osotsi (Vihiga), Cherargei (Nandi), Kathuri Murungi (Meru), Boni Khalwale (Kakamega) and Eddy Oketch (Migori) were listed as the top 10 Senators based on the public presence.

Senators Osotsi, Cherargei, Murungi and Sifuna also topped the chart of overall active senators in the country.

"The top least active senators are Gataya Mwenda(Tharaka Nithi), Joyce Chepkoech (Nominated), James Ekomwa (Turkana), and Julius Murgor(West Pokot) among others," read the poll.

Senator Osotsi topped as a senator with highest number contributions, including county and committee apperances, followed by Kajwang in the Homabay and Chairperson County Public Accounts Committee.

The survey was based on plenary visibility, number of Bills, Statements and Motions as well as members' contributions in Senate

