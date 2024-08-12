South Sudan: From Refugee to Trailblazer - Monicah Malith's Journey to Leadership

How determination and education transformed a South Sudanese Refugee into the first female President of the University of Nairobi Students Association

Monicah Malith's story is about resilience, determination, and personal achievements. Fleeing conflict in South Sudan at 12, Monicah's journey took her from the harsh realities of refugee life to the prestigious role of the first-ever female refugee and non-Kenyan President of the University of Nairobi Students Association.

I was born and raised in South Sudan, where my family lived as nomadic pastoralists. From a young age, my life was marked by constant movement in search of pasture and water for our cattle. However, escalating conflict across the country gradually disrupted that life.

In my case, it changes my life trajectory.

Journey to Kenya

In 2008, when I was around 12 years old, my aunt decided to seek safety from the conflict in South Sudan and took me with her to Kenya. The journey from South Sudan to Kenya took about two days, and we travelled on a lorry transporting soda crates.

I vividly remember our arrival in the Kakuma refugee camp. It was July 13, 2008.

Initially, I was expected to help my brothers, who were also on the journey, with household chores. I was not to attend school. When they were leaving for Kenya, my aunt wanted me to come along and insisted that I should not be left behind, and my mother was determined to provide me with an education.

Traditionally, boys 'education is favoured over that of girls. Nevertheless, my aunt and mother would not go along. Despite these challenges, my mother wanted me to have the same education as my brothers.

By empowering us through education, we can break the cycle of hardship and provide a path towards a brighter future.

I enrolled in primary school, a year after arriving in Kenya. I could not read and only spoke Dinka, my mother tongue. Yet, with determination and the support of my family and mentors, I quickly caught up with my classmates.

By the end of my first year in school, I was top of my class and was awarded the title of "most improved pupil" across all classes.

I got a lot of help and support from my family and mentors. Dr. Bok Chol Bok, a mentor and family member, tutored me daily, helping me learn the basics and catch up academically.My teacher also supported me by helping me with spelling and writing my name for the first time.

My mother, who ran a small restaurant back in South Sudan, worked hard to pay for my school fees and constantly motivated me by emphasizing the power of education.

I will always remember what she told me: 'I'm sending you to Kenya, and I will suffer for you. I'll do anything to make sure that you study.'

Higher education

Completing primary and secondary education made my determination to pursue higher education stronger. Despite financial constraints and societal pressures to marry, I remained focused on my studies. The loss of my father during my final year of high school was a significant emotional challenge, but it also strengthened my resolve to succeed.

I applied for and received the DAFI (Albert Einstein German Academic Refugee Initiative) scholarship, which provided financial support for my university education. This scholarship was a turning point, giving me the peace of mind to focus on my studies without worrying about school fees.

Driven by my aspiration to hopefully improve the justice system in South Sudan, I enrolled in the University of Nairobi to study law. There, determined to succeed and impact changes, I run for the presidency of the University of Nairobi Students Association.

Many of my fellow students did not believe I would make it because I was a refugee and a female. Then, no refugee, no female and no foreign national student candidate has ever been elected.

Yet, the more I was being reminded of the reasons why I couldn't be elected, the more I was determined.

I wanted to prove to them that a refugee and a female South Sudanese have equal chances, and can compete just like any other other student.

My campaign was guided by thorough preparation, including reviewing the university's student association constitution to ensure my eligibility, and building an extensive network. I campaigned across the university's 13 campuses, using social media platforms like Twitter to reach a wider audience.

My efforts paid off, and I became the first-ever female refugee and non-Kenyan President of the University of Nairobi Students Association.

Advocacy and mentorship

Beyond my role in the student association, I founded the Youth Uplift Network and the Gender Inclusive Community.

These initiatives are aimed at supporting and mentoring other students, particularly refugee girls because I am a passionate advocate for increased financial support for refugee students and promoting kindness towards them.

I strongly believe education is the only thing that can transform your life, break free from societal constraints, and chart your own path.

My personal experiences and the support I received from my family and mentors deeply motivate my choices.

My desire to break stereotypes associated with being a refugee, a foreigner, and a female in leadership drives me to achieve my goals and I am committed to proving that refugees and women can lead and succeed.

Looking to the future, I aim to improve the justice system in South Sudan and continue advocating for the education and empowerment of refugee girls. I believe that by sharing my story and serving as a role model, I can inspire others to overcome challenges and achieve their dreams because if you seize every opportunity, no one and nothing can hinder you from achieving what you want.

My life story is a testament to the power of education, resilience, and determination. My journey highlights the importance of support systems, mentorship, and unwavering commitment to one's goals. My advocacy and leadership continue to inspire and drive positive change for refugee girls and students worldwide. By empowering us through education, we can break the cycle of hardship and provide a path towards a brighter future.