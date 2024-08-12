South Sudan: WFP Statement On Humanitarian Cargo Plane Accident in Pieri, South Sudan

9 August 2024
United Nations World Food Programme (Rome)

Juba — A cargo aircraft chartered by the UN World Food Programme (WFP) and operated by a commercial operator caught fire after landing at Pieri airstrip in South Sudan's Jonglei State on Thursday, 8 August. The aircraft was carrying humanitarian cargo from Bor. The two crew members on board suffered injuries. They were treated at a local clinic and are in a stable condition.

The accident was followed by a fire that spread to huts adjacent to the airstrip. Three people died on the ground and two others were injured.

WFP is deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life. WFP extends condolences to the families of those killed and the communities affected by the fire.

The plane was carrying water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) cargo, including blankets, buckets, soap, sleeping mats, and collapsible jerrycans. All cargo was destroyed in the fire.

The commercial operator, WFP, and local aviation authorities are working together to determine the cause of the accident.

