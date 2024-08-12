Kenya: Chinese Smart-Meter Company Opens Manufacturing Plant in Kenya

Nairobi — Global provider of smart energy solutions, CHINT Global, has opened a new manufacturing plant at Graylands Industrial Park in Athi River, Machakos County.

The latest factory is CHINT Group's tenth overseas unit and second on the African continent.

The facility will produce CHD130 Single Phase DIN-Rail Meter, CHS120 Single Phase Smart Meter, and CHS320 Three Phase Smart Meter for residential and commercial customers and feature anti-tamper systems, flexible installation options, and secure communication protocols.

"Our new factory in Kenya is not just a manufacturing site; it is a beacon of innovation, sustainability, and economic growth for the region," said Lily Zhang, President of CHINT Global.

The manufacturing plant has a maximum production capacity of 400,000 meters per year and will initially employ 40 people--90 percent of whom are local staff.

The factory is expected to achieve a localisation rate of 30%-40% for its products, with plans to increase this rate as the facility grows.

The 4,000-square-meter factory will primarily serve the local Kenyan market but with export capacity to Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, Congo (DRC), and Somalia.

"The introduction of CHINT's advanced metering solutions is a game-changer for KPLC," Joy Brenda Masinde, Chairman of KPLC, said.

"These meters will enable us to provide our customers with accurate billing, reduce losses, and improve the overall efficiency of our energy distribution. This is not just an investment in technology; it's an investment in Kenya's future."