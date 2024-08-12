Kenya: Winning Bronze Is Like Gold for Me - Says Obiri After Olympics Marathon Debut

Paris, France — Following a steller career that culminated into a myriad global medal, US-based Hellen Obiri has ruled out representing Kenya in the next international assignment.

Obiri clinched bronze in the Paris Olympics Women'sMarathon, 12 seconds behind Ethiopian Tigst Assefa, who claimed silver as The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan took gold in a dramatic sprint finish that treated spectators to exhilarating displays.

"I don't see myself competing for Kenya in the next Olympics, it is too far. For now, I have to focus on the majors. I will have to take a good recovery because in a marathon you need four months to recover. We will discuss with the coaches and manager to see what's best for me this season," Obiri- the two-time Boston Marathon champion said after the race.

The multiple Olympics medalist nevertheless acknowledged the fact that there are few marathons remaing I nthe season and that she'll enjoy a lengthy break before ploting for tne next sesson.

Obiri has since described the ascents and descents of the Paris Olympics course a hard nut to crack.

She says surviving the tormenting Paris conditions and being in the medal bracket was something akin to climbing a steep hill.

But she revealed that the rewards was worth it after all the struggle.

-Six Weeks To Prepare For The Olymoics--

"This is amazing for me because after Boston, I had a bad injury, which stopped me from training for a while. But I trusted the doctors who told me it's going to be well. Actually, I only had six weeks for training because I had said to myself that I am the best. Winning a bronze medal here at the Olympics is like a gold to me and I am so proud for what I have done today," added Obiri.

"I fell twice, missing water stations so I had to stop then try catch up with the rest and when things became tighter, I just went for a medal. After 27km, it was so tough for me. I felt my legs were not moving, but I had to close the gap downhill," commented Obiri.

-Relocating to the USA-

Obiri says relocating to the US has made her a more focused and professional athlete, by and large.

"Moving to the US has taught me how to train professionallly, going to the gym, dieting, regular physios. Previously, you could continue training and you don't know you have a bad injury, so here after competition you have to go and see the doctor. They advise accordingly depending on the situation and that has helped to focus on the next step ahead," she said.

Obiri is happy that her support system and family has also helped her focus more .

-'Life In The US--

"Everyone has been so supportive to me. I mean, moving to the US with the family, they have been there for us when we needed them, so I can say they are like family. My daughter is going to school there We have a house that we have setltled in, but you know home sweet home." She continued.

Obiri is the only woman to have won world titles in indoor track, outdoor track and cross country.

She is a two-time Olympic 5,000m silver medallist from the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where she was placed fourth over the 10,000m.

She is also a two-time world champion after winning the 5,000m in 2017 and again in 2019, when she set a new championship record.

Obiri also took world bronze for the 1,500m in 2013 and silver in the 10,000m in 2022.

She won the 3,000m race at the 2012 World Indoor Championships, claimed silver in 2014, and placed fourth in 2018.

She is the 2019 World Cross Country champion. Obiri triumphed in the 2023 Boston Marathon, her second marathon race. She places fifth in the half marathon on the world all-time list.