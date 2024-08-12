Ethiopia: Turning Ethiopia to Tourists' Magnet (Tourists Could Clap Their Eyes On Wanchi, the Crater Lake)

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) introduced several initiatives expected to turn the Country into a tourism hub and touristic magnet. There are initiatives such as Gebeta Lehager (Dine for Ethiopia), Gebeta Lesheger (Dine for Addis Ababa) and Gebeta Letiwulid (Dine for Generations).

Wanchi ecotourism project is one of one of the projects that are built through the Gebeta Lehager initiative. The project is aimed at building the best infrastructures and facilities for tourists in a bid they clap their eyes on the breathtaking natural landscapes, the Crater Lake Wanchi and the original culture of the people who resided around the surrounding the site.

According to Engineer Birhanu Tesfaye infrastructural project manager of Wanchi Project, the comforting facility of the site begins from the ticket office. Nearby the ticket office, there is a parking lot which can accommodate nearly 250 tour buses at once. No cars are allowed to move into the site to reduce environmental pollution. Birhanu mentioned the presence of alternative transportation, such as electric vehicles, bicycles, and horses. If a tourist wants to pay a visit to the farmers' houses, tickets and rooms will be booked, including the information about which farmer is a specific tourist's host.

There are also different rooms including the exhibition center. The exhibition center comprises pictures and information about Wanchi's outstanding touristic spots. That is where tourists get detailed information before they embark on the stunning beauty of nature and original culture.

Next to the exhibition center, is found the CCTV room. Birhanu notes that Wanchi is encompassed by security cameras. And if a tourist possibly faces any problem, it is easy to watch things and be there for the rescue. "The server works twenty-four hours. Whenever there is a problem, a call will be made from this room. And patrolling guards will be there quickly to solve any problem. Thus, tourists have nothing to worry about. They are safe", he says. There is also a Bank to make sure that the tourists do not face financial problems.

In addition, there is a restaurant, which is run by youths who reside around the site. The project has afforded the youths with several opportunities. The restaurant is one of the perks. According to the project manager, cultural dishes are served in the restaurant.

Speaking of what makes the Wanchi project an ecotourism project, Birhanu says "Every design and every construction work of the project have considered the conservation of Culture, community custom and nature. That makes the project eco-friendly. The shades or the Tekuls inside the lodges are built with the cultural housing system of the community but their interiors with modern facilities. "On the other hand, what we have built inside the site is not much visible. We cannot build which is more visible than nature. What brings the tourists here is nature. So, natural beauty by itself is more than enough to enjoy. There was no need to add extra modernity."

The Wanchi eco-lodge has also conference halls with VIP rooms, quality sound and heat systems, and comfortable seats. In the future, they will be one of the places where Ethiopia's conference tourism thrives.

Atop Wanchi there is a cafeteria called Liben. The name is after one of the Oromo tribes living around Wanchi. The place is perfect for viewing the entire Wanchi from the top. Here also at the cafeteria, local youths have gained job opportunities, and they are the ones who are running it. "From where the idea of the project came up, benefiting local communities was a priority. And the idea is now practical. The youths are benefiting from the projects", says Birhanu.

Goro Cultural House is one of the facilities built on Wanchi site. It gained the name after the place where it was built. It is also a cultural house where tourists can enjoy cultural dishes. It comprises a shop where tourists can buy cultural gifts and wearables. The place has also an amphitheater, with a space that can host a minimum of three hundred guests. If outdoor programs are scheduled, it would be the perfect space. The Goro spot is also a place where one can get a very special sight or view of sunset and can take wonderful pictures.

Wanchi is endowed with all the wonderful natural and cultural beauties, for many years the place had been neglected by governments or administrators of different regimes. One of Abiy Ahmed's visionary moves has been building infrastructures in several potential tourist sites in different parts of the Country.

Therefore, Wanchi is one of the many sites, which gained the Premier's attention. Some five years ago, Wanchi exhibited a wild beauty with no roads, electric and telecom accesses. Now the reality is different. The ecotourism project has changed everything. Roads are constructed. It has electricity and a four G telecom service.

With these infrastructures and the lodges combined, the mountainous, dense forest and crater lake which showcase the stunning natural beauty of Wanchi are expected to attract more tourists in the future. On the other hand, it can also be a potential hub for Retreats, Incentives, Conferences, Events (MICE) tourism.

According to the Visit Oromia Initiative MICE in Ethiopia is an exciting development that holds significant promise for the Country's economic and cultural landscape. The Initiative also explains it further; as the demand for MICE tourism increases globally, Ethiopia, with its rich history, diverse cultures, and stunning landscapes, is perfectly positioned to become a leading destination for such events.

The Oromia Region, in particular with its vibrant cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty, offers an ideal setting for MICE tourism. The region is home to numerous historical sites, scenic landscapes, and modern facilities that make it an attractive choice for international conferences, corporate meetings, incentive travel, and large-scale events.

Meanwhile, the move towards building infrastructures for hidden beauties of the Country by the Gebeta Lehager, Initiative doesn't stop at Wanchi. It is extended to Gorgora site in Amhara Region, Chebera Elephant Paw Lodge part of Koyisha project. They are among the projects recently inaugurated by the Premier.

