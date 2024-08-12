Malawi: 'Tshwala Bam' Tiktok Duo Titom and Yuppe Joining Lake of Stars Headliners

After announcing South African singer Sho Madjozi as the regional headliner for the 2024 Lake of Stars festival, organizers will also bring in 'Tshwala Bam' Tiktok duo TitoM and Yuppe to "ignite" the festival, scheduled for 6th to 8th September at Fish Eagle Bay Lodge in Nkhotakota District.

A statement from the organizers reads in part: "Thato Mathobela, known as TitoM, and Bongani Sibanyoni, famously known as Yuppe, the brilliant duo behind the Tiktok explosion of the famous 'Tshwala Bam' dance challenge that's gone viral globally, will be igniting the Lake of Stars Malawi Arts Festival global stage at the breathtaking shores of Sani Beach, Fish Eagle Bay Lodge, Nkhotakota, Malawi".

The duo will be joining Sho Madjozi and a stellar lineup of local and international artists, including Malawi's Zeze Kingston, Emmie Deboo, Chmba, Temwah, Mumba Yachi from Zambia and Lindsay Chamangurangura of Zimbabwe.

Here is what the organizers add about the visiting TitoM and Yuppe and 2024 Lake of Stars festival:

Our Pan African Headliners are excited to join us at the Warm Heart of Africa! Are you?!

Get your tickets online and our ticket outlets nationwide! Visit www.lakeofstars.org and secure your spot at Africa's favourite festival!

#competitiondancechallengetshwalabam

Post a video of yourself killing it at 'Tshwala Bam' and stand a chance to win a ticket to Lake of Stars Malawi Arts Festival and a chance to meet your icons Titom and Yuppe backstage!!! Only one winner. Terms and conditions apply.