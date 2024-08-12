Malawi: 'Tshwala Bam' Tiktok Duo Titom and Yuppe Joining Lake of Stars Headliners

11 August 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

After announcing South African singer Sho Madjozi as the regional headliner for the 2024 Lake of Stars festival, organizers will also bring in 'Tshwala Bam' Tiktok duo TitoM and Yuppe to "ignite" the festival, scheduled for 6th to 8th September at Fish Eagle Bay Lodge in Nkhotakota District.

A statement from the organizers reads in part: "Thato Mathobela, known as TitoM, and Bongani Sibanyoni, famously known as Yuppe, the brilliant duo behind the Tiktok explosion of the famous 'Tshwala Bam' dance challenge that's gone viral globally, will be igniting the Lake of Stars Malawi Arts Festival global stage at the breathtaking shores of Sani Beach, Fish Eagle Bay Lodge, Nkhotakota, Malawi".

The duo will be joining Sho Madjozi and a stellar lineup of local and international artists, including Malawi's Zeze Kingston, Emmie Deboo, Chmba, Temwah, Mumba Yachi from Zambia and Lindsay Chamangurangura of Zimbabwe.

Here is what the organizers add about the visiting TitoM and Yuppe and 2024 Lake of Stars festival:

Our Pan African Headliners are excited to join us at the Warm Heart of Africa! Are you?!

Get your tickets online and our ticket outlets nationwide! Visit www.lakeofstars.org and secure your spot at Africa's favourite festival!

#competitiondancechallengetshwalabam

Post a video of yourself killing it at 'Tshwala Bam' and stand a chance to win a ticket to Lake of Stars Malawi Arts Festival and a chance to meet your icons Titom and Yuppe backstage!!! Only one winner. Terms and conditions apply.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.