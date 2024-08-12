Uganda: Rising Cases of Impersonation of Military Officers Spark Concerns

Authorities are grappling with a disturbing rise in cases of individuals impersonating army personnel, with the most recent incident in Entebbe adding to a growing list of similar offenses.

The arrest of a man posing as General Zainudine Kanyarutokye on August 10, 2024, has intensified concerns about the ease with which civilians can acquire military paraphernalia and deceive the public.

The suspect was captured in a joint operation by the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) and Uganda Police at Abayita Babiri on Entebbe Road.

His landlord tipped off authorities after the man refused to pay rent and threatened him, claiming to be an army general.

Upon searching his residence, security forces uncovered a collection of military-related items, including six pairs of army boots, forged Ministry of Defence stamps, military documents, a toy pistol, an army-style jacket, and 39 mobile phones.

This incident is not isolated. In April 2019, five civilians--Brian Akora, Robert Bwiire, Gerald Naama, Godfrey Juuko Wasswa, and Yahaya Ssewanyana--were charged with impersonating Special Forces Command (SFC) and UPDF officers.

They were found guilty of possessing forged military identity cards and uniforms. Their case, referred to the Division Court Martial at the Land Force headquarters in Bombo, highlighted the ongoing issue of civilian access to military items and the potential dangers this poses.

Section 119 of the UPDF Act 2005 makes it clear that any person found with weapons, ammunition, or equipment that are typically reserved for the armed forces is subject to Military Law and may be tried by the Court Martial.

Despite repeated warnings from the UPDF urging the public to avoid using or possessing military stores, the trend shows no signs of abating.

In response to these developments, Major Charles Kabona, the publicist for the First Infantry Division, issued a stern warning.

"The continuous rise in cases of army impersonation is a matter of serious concern for both the UPDF and the public," he said.

"We urge all citizens to remain vigilant and report any individuals suspected of posing as military personnel. This is not just about protecting the integrity of the UPDF, but also about ensuring the safety and security of the public."

With these incidents becoming more frequent, the UPDF is likely to intensify efforts to clamp down on impersonators, but public cooperation remains crucial.

The need for vigilance and timely reporting has never been more critical as the security forces work to maintain public trust and uphold national security.