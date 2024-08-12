Rwanda: Kagame Inauguration - When Is the Next Cabinet Expected?

After Paul Kagame took the Oath of Office as President of Rwanda, on Sunday, August 11, he has to appoint a Prime Minister within 15 days.

Kagame, who won the July 15 elections with 99 per cent of the votes, was sworn in on Sunday, marking the beginning of his next five-year term.

In a ceremony held at the 45,000-seat Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, Kagame swore to remain loyal to the Republic of Rwanda, to observe and defend the Constitution and other laws, to preserve peace and national sovereignty, and to consolidate national unity, among other constitutional duties.

The colourful ceremony was attended by 22 African presidents, four vice presidents, and two prime ministers, among other dignitaries.

Appointing Cabinet members

The Cabinet is composed of the Prime Minister, Ministers, Ministers of State and other members who may be determined by the President when considered necessary.

According to the Rwandan Constitution, the Prime Minister is appointed within 15 days after the President has taken the Oath of Office. In this case, Kagame has to appoint the Prime Minister by August 26.

Ministers, Ministers of State and other members of the Cabinet are appointed by the President after consultation with the Prime Minister.

Ministers, Ministers of State and other Cabinet members are appointed within 15 days following the appointment of the Prime Minister.

Responsibilities of the Cabinet

Before assuming office, the Prime Minister, Ministers, Ministers of State and other Cabinet members publicly take the oath before the President.

The Cabinet implements national policy agreed upon by the President and the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet is accountable to the President and the Parliament. (The next Parliament will hold its first sitting by August 22 or within 30 days after the announcement of the final election results.)

The Prime Minister leads the functioning of Government in accordance with main guidelines given by the President and ensure the implementation of laws.

He or she formulates Government programmes in consultation with other Cabinet members.

The Prime Minister presents Government programmes to Parliament within 30 days from taking office.