Somalia: Somali Officials Arrive in Türkiye for Mediation Talks With Ethiopia Amid Regional Tensions

Somali officials landed in Türkiye on Sunday, poised to engage in high-stakes negotiations aimed at de-escalating a significant diplomatic conflict that has heightened tensions across the Horn of Africa. The central issue? A controversial port access agreement involving Somaliland, the breakaway region of Somalia that remains a source of contention for the federal government in Mogadishu.

The second round of negotiations, set to commence Monday in Ankara, represents a critical juncture in Türkiye's ongoing efforts to mediate the dispute. The friction stems from Ethiopia's recent agreement to a 50-year lease on 20 kilometers of Somaliland's coastline, including the strategically important Berbera port.

This deal, finalized in January, has ignited a fierce backlash from Somalia, which views Somaliland as an integral part of its territory and is alarmed by Ethiopia's tacit recognition of Somaliland's de facto independence.

In a phone call on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized Türkiye's commitment to easing the tensions. Erdogan urged Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to take measures that would address Somalia's concerns, asserting that such steps could significantly advance the mediation efforts.

Türkiye has publicly committed to ensuring Somali unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity throughout this process.

Türkiye, which has strategically positioned itself as a key mediator in the Horn of Africa, is leveraging its diplomatic clout to navigate this complex situation. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who successfully orchestrated the initial round of talks in Ankara last month, will lead the discussions with a focus on constructive dialogue.

"Constructive dialogue is the only path forward," Fidan stated, underscoring his commitment to resolving the crisis.

The Somali government's reaction to the Ethiopia-Somaliland memorandum was immediate and severe. Somalia expelled the Ethiopian ambassador and recalled its envoy from Addis Ababa, signaling its strong opposition to the deal. Concurrently, Somalia launched an aggressive diplomatic campaign, seeking support from the African Union, the Arab League, and influential allies such as Egypt.

Somaliland, which declared its independence from Somalia in 1991, has operated as a de facto state with limited international recognition. Ethiopia's move to engage with Somaliland represents a significant shift that threatens to disrupt the region's fragile equilibrium.

Türkiye's involvement is particularly notable given its expanding influence in both Somalia and Ethiopia. Since President Erdogan's historic visit to Mogadishu in 2011, Türkiye has become deeply entrenched in Somali affairs, providing aid, infrastructure development, and establishing its largest overseas military base in the Somali capital.

Earlier this year, Türkiye and Somalia solidified their partnership with a maritime and defense pact, further intensifying the stakes in the ongoing negotiations.

Türkiye's dual engagement in the region, with strong trade and defense ties with Ethiopia alongside its extensive involvement with Somalia, positions it uniquely as an influential mediator capable of balancing interests from both sides.

The military dynamics in the region further complicate the situation. Recent Ethiopian troop movements in Somalia have exacerbated tensions, prompting Mogadishu to demand the immediate withdrawal of Ethiopian forces.

Somalia has delayed the planned reduction of African Union troops under the ATMIS mandate and has expressed its preference for contributions from Egypt and Djibouti to the new African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), rather than Ethiopian troops.