Somalia: Puntland Re-Captures Escaped Death Row Convict - Manhunt Ongoing for Three More

11 August 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Security forces in Puntland State successfully re-arrested Barkhad Awil Hirsi, a high-profile fugitive who was among a group of death row convicts that had escaped from Galkayo prison earlier this year.

Hirsi, along with his accomplices, was facing execution on charges including murder and terrorism-related offenses.

The Puntland Regional Government Police confirmed the re-capture in a detailed statement, noting that Hirsi was one of four prisoners who had managed to flee the facility.

The escaped inmates were notorious for their involvement in severe criminal activities, including bombings and high-profile murders.

"The Puntland Police Force have arrested Barkhad Awil Hirsi, one of the four prisoners who escaped from Galkayo prison," the statement read. "Hirsi was affiliated with a terrorist organization and was facing multiple murder charges."

The arrest of Hirsi comes as part of a broader manhunt for the remaining three fugitives: Abdiqani Saleeban Jama, also known as Saylor; Abdullahi Faisal Hussein, referred to as Abujonge; and Abdirahman Awal Mohamed, known by his alias Sigayste.

The authorities are intensifying their efforts to locate these individuals, who are considered highly dangerous.

The Puntland Police have announced a reward for information leading to the capture of the remaining fugitives, reflecting the seriousness of the situation and the high stakes involved. The statement emphasized the commitment of the Puntland security forces to apprehend all individuals who pose a threat to public safety.

In the wake of Hirsi's recapture, security measures across the region have been heightened as law enforcement agencies continue their search for the remaining escapees.

The escape of these convicts from Galkayo prison has been a major concern for the Puntland authorities, highlighting vulnerabilities within the prison system and prompting calls for reforms to enhance security and prevent future incidents.

