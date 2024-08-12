Uganda: Eight Dead, 14 Rescued in Kiteezi Landfill Tragedy

The Saturday tragedy has prompted a major rescue operation involving multiple government agencies and local community members.

Eight people have died and 14 others have been rescued following a devastating incident at the Kiteezi Landfill in Kampala.

The tragedy, which occurred early Saturday, has prompted a major rescue operation involving multiple government agencies and local community members.

State Minister for Disaster Preparedness, Relief and Refugees, Ms Lilian Aber, was among the leaders who visited the area to assess the tragedy.

She said her thoughts were with the families affected by this catastrophe.

"We are committed to working relentlessly alongside emergency response teams to ensure that we move faster and rescue our people," Ms Aber said before she and other leaders and security held an emergency meeting on the ground.

KCCA Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago had in the past warned about the risk associated with the areaThe Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), in coordination with the Uganda Police, Ministry of Works and Transport, Ministry for Disaster Preparedness, the Red Cross, and local residents, successfully evacuated 14 survivors who were transported to Mulago and St Steven hospitals for urgent medical care."With deep sadness, we confirm that eight people have been found dead, including six adults and two children. The rescue operation is ongoing, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available," said the Authority in a statement.

Among the deceased are six adults and two children. The cause of the incident has not yet been confirmed, but investigations are underway.

Authorities are also investigating a structural failure in the waste mass at the Kiteezi Landfill, which is believed to have led to the collapse of a section of the landfill, impacting nearby homes and livestock. Damage assessments are ongoing, with the area being closely monitored to prevent further incidents.

"This is a developing story," the KCCA said in a statement, assuring the public that measures are being taken to secure the area and ensure community safety.

This incident occurs months after Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago warned about the health hazards faced by those living and working near the landfill in the city's Kawempe Division.

The Kiteezi landfill, which receives about 1,500 tons of waste daily, is home to around 800 waste pickers who play a critical role in the city's waste management.

Despite their essential contributions, these waste pickers face numerous challenges, including unhealthy working conditions, low pay, social stigmas, and exploitation.