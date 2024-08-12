Kenya: GSU Officer Killed in Kisumu Under Unclear Circumstances

Kisumu — A General Service Unit (GSU) officer, was last night killed in Manyatta slums in Kisumu under unclear circumstances.

The officer, who hails from Kolwa in Kisumu East Sub County was on leave.

It's understood that he was with friends when he was attacked and killed.

A source who sought to remain anonymous said they were in a vehicle and were escorting a lady friend to her house within Manyatta.

"One of the guys who was in their company asked the driver to stop to answer a call of nature," said the source.

It is at this point that unknown people attacked the other guy promoting the deceased to rush to his defense.

He was stabbed at the chest once and died on the spot.

"A confrontation ensued between the KDF guy and the other attackers then he got stabbed," he said.

The single stab left a gaping wound on his chest as the officer bled profusely to death.

The other guy too was injured and is recuperating at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga teaching and referral hospital.

The unknown attackers then vanished into darkness after the altercation.

Police later moved the body to the hospital mortuary, pending postmortem examinations.

Investigation is on to establish the motive of the killing and apprehend the attackers.