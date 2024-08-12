Rwanda: Labour Ministry Declares Monday a Public Holiday After Kagame Inauguration

12 August 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

Following the swearing-in of President Paul Kagame on Sunday, August 11, the Ministry of Public Service and Labour declared Monday a holiday.

"The Ministry of Public Service and Labour wishes to inform employers and employees in public and private sectors that Monday, 12 August 2024, is a public holiday," read a statement released late on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Kagame: New mandate means time for 'more hard work'

President Kagame was sworn in for a five-year term, in a ceremony attended by 22 African presidents and other dignitaries.

The colourful ceremony held at the 45,000-seat Amahoro Stadium attracted Rwandans from all parts of the country and abroad.

ALSO READ: What Rwandans expect from Kagame in the next five years

In inaugural address, Kagame, who won the July elections with 99 per cent of the votes, thanked Rwandans for giving him another term to serve the country.

"Our focus now returns to the future," he told the tens of thousands of Rwandans at the national stadium.

"For the last thirty years, our country has been a good work-in-progress. This new mandate means the beginning of even more hard work."

Kagame swore to remain loyal to the Republic of Rwanda, to observe and defend the Constitution and other laws, to preserve peace and national sovereignty, and to consolidate national unity, among other constitutional duties.

The President is expected to appoint the Prime Minister within 15 days after inauguration.

He will then appoint Ministers, Ministers of State and other Cabinet members, after consultation with the Prime Minister.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.