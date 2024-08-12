Rwanda: Labour Ministry Declares Monday a Public Holiday After Kagame Inauguration

Following the swearing-in of President Paul Kagame on Sunday, August 11, the Ministry of Public Service and Labour declared Monday a holiday.

"The Ministry of Public Service and Labour wishes to inform employers and employees in public and private sectors that Monday, 12 August 2024, is a public holiday," read a statement released late on Sunday.

President Kagame was sworn in for a five-year term, in a ceremony attended by 22 African presidents and other dignitaries.

The colourful ceremony held at the 45,000-seat Amahoro Stadium attracted Rwandans from all parts of the country and abroad.

In inaugural address, Kagame, who won the July elections with 99 per cent of the votes, thanked Rwandans for giving him another term to serve the country.

"Our focus now returns to the future," he told the tens of thousands of Rwandans at the national stadium.

"For the last thirty years, our country has been a good work-in-progress. This new mandate means the beginning of even more hard work."

Kagame swore to remain loyal to the Republic of Rwanda, to observe and defend the Constitution and other laws, to preserve peace and national sovereignty, and to consolidate national unity, among other constitutional duties.

The President is expected to appoint the Prime Minister within 15 days after inauguration.

He will then appoint Ministers, Ministers of State and other Cabinet members, after consultation with the Prime Minister.