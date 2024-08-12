Rwanda: With the Electoral Season Behind Us - It's Time to Roll Our Sleeves Up

editorial

August 11, 2024 was President Paul Kagame's inauguration day for a new five-year term in office, following a resounding vote of confidence by the Rwandan electorate.

His inauguration took place at the new-look Amahoro Stadium where he was joined by dozens of African Heads of State, several high profile dignitaries representing their countries, and heads of international organisations.

As many marvelled at the colourful inaugural ceremony especially as it drew towards the end, others found an opportune moment to reflect on Kagame's inaugural address.

His message was clear; he was the choice of the people because of what the country has achieved under his stewardship. However, it is not a journey he will walk alone.

Fortunately, Rwandans have been tested to this. Our tragic past ignited a fire in each one of us and this is one of the catalysts for the achievements our country has registered over the past 30 years.

It is the fire of hope, resilience, and quest for justice.

This is what we should sustain, notwithstanding the misguided opinions of other people, especially those far removed from our historical realities. For us, the political choices we made work perfectly well for us.

The enthusiasm by Rwandans who turned up in droves to witness the historical ceremony spoke for us all, just like those who accompanied Kagame as a candidate as he criss-crossed the country during the campaigns.

Over the years, Rwandans have simply refused to be dictated upon the political choice that should work for them. They have clinched the political formula and this did not come cheaply.

However, we should not rest on our laurels. While President Kagame promised to keep us on the development trajectory, he will definitely need us all, especially the youth, who have fortunately continued to exhibit political consciousness.

Specifically, the next five years will be a defining chapter for Rwanda as the country charts a path to even stronger growth. This is a time to reflect on the kind of world Rwandan youth want to live in.

While the inauguration was another opportunity to celebrate a leadership that fully puts their destiny in their hands, it is also a time for the youth to repair, renew and reset. Now that the electoral vibe is behind us, let us roll our sleeves up and help our candidate of choice deliver on what he promised us for he has never disappointed.