Rwanda: Kagame's Inauguration Shows His 'Impactful Leadership' - Mnangagwa

President Emerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe congratulated his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame who was sworn in for a five-year term on Sunday, August 11.

In a post on X, Mnangagwa, who was among the 22 African presidents at Amahoro Stadium for Kagame's inauguration ceremony, wished the Rwandan leader for "a successful term."

"The turnout of leaders from across Africa and beyond is a testament to your impactful leadership," he said.

"Wishing you a successful term as you continue to steer Rwanda towards greater heights. Zimbabwe stands in solidarity with Rwanda in our shared vision for a prosperous Africa."

Kagame and Mnangagwa had met on Saturday following the Zimbabwean leader's arrival in Kigali.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation between Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Kagame secured a five-year term after winning with 99 per cent of the votes cast in the July election.

In his inaugural address on Sunday, Kagame declared "the beginning of even more hard work" to improve the lives of Rwandans.

"From security to health, infrastructure, and jobs for youth, we are taking responsibility for our challenges and offering solutions," he said.

"That is the mindset that brings us closer together and creates positive change over time for everyone."