Uganda: Catholic Church in Lwengo Likens Graft Suspect MP Namujju to Jesus

Residents of Lwengo gathered at St. Jude Catholic Church in Kyazanga Town for a thanksgiving service celebrating the release of their Member of Parliament, Cissy Namujju.

Namujju, who had been on remand for 55 days over corruption charges but released on bail by the Anti Corruption Court , was greeted with a heartfelt show of support from her constituents.

During the ceremony, Namujju reflected on her time in jail, describing it as an unexpected period of personal growth.

"Being behind bars has taught me valuable lessons," Namujju said.

"Despite my wealth, it couldn't shield me from imprisonment. This is a lesson I will carry with me for the rest of my life." Namujju revealed.

The legislator's big welcome comes after presidential advisor Justine Nameere's last ditch attempt to block the celebrations, citing its image on the fight against corruption.

Ms Nameere last week wrote to State House asking that Namujju's Thanksgiving be blocked since it "glorifies corruption" and exhibits lack of remorse.

Although she has been silent on the specifics of her case since her release on bail, her remarks at the thanksgiving service shed light on her reflections.

In a surprising statement, Namujju claimed that her experiences in jail felt surreal, as if she had been foreseeing them in dreams.

"I have been dreaming about these events before they happened," she revealed.

The thanksgiving event was also attended by prominent figures including Pamela Nyasiyo, the Woman MP for Budaka, who, along with other MPs, expressed gratitude to the people of Lwengo for their unwavering support.

"The solidarity shown by the people of Lwengo during MP Namujju's imprisonment is truly commendable," Nyasiyo stated.

Rev. Fr. Nsamba Gonzaga, representing Masaka Diocese Bishop Seruverus Jumba, addressed the congregation, urging them to draw inspiration from Namujju's resilience.

"The courage shown by Namujju in the face of adversity can be likened to the perseverance of Jesus Christ during his crucifixion," Fr. Gonzaga said.

Locals praised Namujju for her charitable contributions to the area.

"Namujju has funded numerous projects in Lwengo. To us, she is a hero," one resident remarked.

Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among also acknowledged Namujju's generosity.

"It's admirable to have a public servant who shares her resources with her people," Among said.

Following the church service, representatives from various faith communities, including Muslims, Born-Again Christians, and Anglicans, joined in a multi-faith prayer session held at Namujju's parents' home in Kabukye.

The interfaith gathering underscored the broad support and solidarity Namujju enjoys from across the community.