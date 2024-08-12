Tanzania: Samia's Work Honours Magufuli

Ruling party CCM's Secretary General, Ambassador Emmanuel Nchimbi has praised President Samia Suluhu Hassan for continuing the legacy of the late fifth -phase President, John Magufuli.

Dr Nchimbi highlighted that President Samia's efforts are a fitting tribute to Magufuli's contributions to the development of the country.

Speaking during a visit to the grave of the late President Magufuli in Chato District, Geita Region yesterday, where a memorial service was held, Dr Nchimbi commended the completion of several projects in Geita Region and Chato District that were initiated by the late Magufuli.

He said the president has recently endorsed 12bn/- for development projects in Chato.

Amb Nchimbi also lauded President Samia for the completion of several key national development projects that were initiated by Magufuli. Among the notable projects mentioned by Dr Nchimbi were the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP).

"We all recognise the significant contributions of the late Magufuli to our party and our nation. His extensive work reflected a high level of patriotism," Amb Nchimbi said.

"I want to express my gratitude to President and CCM Chairperson Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan for continuing and advancing the projects initiated by the late Magufuli," he said.

Dr Nchimbi emphasised that the best way to honour the late president is by developing and completing the major projects he started.

"The successful implementation of these projects is a testament to his vision and commitment," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In addition to visiting Magufuli's grave, Dr Nchimbi, along with a party delegation and government leaders, extended their condolences to the late President's family.

Meanwhile,the ruling CCM's Secretary of Ideology, Publicity and Training, Mr Amos Makalla, has warned against divisive politics within the party.

ALSO READ: Dr Nchimbi warns against attacks on people with albinism

Addressing a rally at Mayunga Grounds in Bukoba Town yesterday, Makalla said internal conflicts could undermine CCM's ability to effectively compete against opposition parties and jeopardise its electoral success.

"The serious cancer which can culminate into CCM's demise is intraparty divisive politics," Mr Makalla said yesterday while addressing a public rally at the Mayunga grounds in Bukoba Town.

He said presence of the intra-party groups anywhere can cause CCM to lose election seats including village chairpersons, ward councillors and Members of Parliament (MPs). Makalla cited a recent example in Bukoba Town where internal party conflicts led some CCM members to support an opposition candidate, Mr Wilfred Lwakatare of the CUF party.

This betrayal, driven by personal interests, had a significant impact on CCM's electoral performance. He called upon them to avoid repeating the mistake by forging unity and solidarity for prosperity of CCM.

He called on the CCM's members to cooperate with incumbent chairpersons, ward councillors and MPs until expiration of their tenure.

Mr Makalla accompanied CCM's Secretary General, Ambassador Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi during his working visit in Kagera Region.

Dr Nchimbi also started his three-day working visit in Geita Region in which, among other things, he will be assessing the implementation of the CCM's Election Manifesto 2020/2025.