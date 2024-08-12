Tanzania: Govt Out to Strengthen Electricity Infrastructures

Following a period of excess power production, the government is now shifting its focus towards upgrading the nation's electricity generation and transmission infrastructure to enhance reliability and prevent outages.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy Dr Doto Biteko announced in Dar es Salaam yesterday that ongoing renovation of the electricity supply infrastructure is intended to complement the increased power generation.

Speaking during an inspection of the Ubungo Power Plants and the National Grid Control Centre in the city Dr Biteko said for many years, power generation plants were not repaired due to insufficient electricity generation, which led to power rationing and limited opportunities for maintenance.

"We aim to use the excess electricity to upgrade power generation plants, such as those at Kidatu and Kihansi stations, whose repair schedules were missed due to previous generation limitations," Dr Biteko said.

He added that the current ample electricity production allows for some machinery to be temporarily switched off without causing power outages for industries and household consumers.

The renovation involves repairing distribution lines to ensure stable electricity access for all citizens.

Dr Biteko said that the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) has notified residents in northern regions, including Tanga, Arusha and Kilimanjaro, that they would experience intermittent power cuts starting August 6th this year, due to repairs and the installation of new electricity lines.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He mentioned that renovations in the southern regions have proceeded smoothly and assured that power distribution in those areas will soon return to normal. Additionally, ongoing renovations in the southern and western regions are aimed at improving power availability.

Dr Biteko stated that with the current power generation capacity of 2,152 megawatts (MW), which exceeds the total demand of 1,683 MW, power cuts should become a thing of the past.

This increase in capacity is attributed to the activation of three turbines at the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Plant (JNHPP), a major electricity project expected to add a total of 2,115 MW to the National Grid.

The government has already activated the ninth, eighth and seventh turbines, each with a maximum capacity of 235 MW.

ALSO READ: JNHPP third power turbine switched on

Looking ahead, Dr Biteko announced plans to construct zonal National Grid Control Centres to enable prompt repairs in case of emergencies, reducing reliance on a single control centre.

Additionally, a new National Grid Control Centre will be built in Dodoma to replace the current facility in Ubungo, Dar es Salaam. Once completed, the existing control centre will serve as a backup.

Dr Biteko expressed appreciation for President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration for continuing to allocate sufficient funds for the improvement of electricity infrastructure.