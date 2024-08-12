Zimbabwe: Prince Dube's Goal Helps Young Africa Win Community Shield Trophy

12 August 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

WARRIORS striker Prince Dube this Sunday punished his former club Azam FC as he scored the equalizer for his side Young Africa to eventually win the match 4-1 thereby lifting the Tanzanian Community Shield trophy.

Dube's 25th minute strike was what Yanga needed to get back into the game, only to add three more to secure their 8th Tanzanian Community Shield trophy in history.

Sunday's match was Dube's first competitive outing with his new club, which he joined in July during the transfer window.

The former Highlanders striker seems to have adjusted well at Yanga, as he now boast of two goals, although the first one was in a friendly against South Africa's TS Galaxy.

Dube is hoping to revive his career at Young Africa, following a disastrous campaign with Azam last season, which was mired with injuries and boardroom issues which saw him leave.

