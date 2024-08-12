Ethiopia: The Ethiopia Humanitarian Country Team Is Rolling Out a Code of Conduct and Associated Joint Operating Principles to Guide Humanitarian Activities in Ethiopia

12 August 2024
United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (New York)

Addis Ababa, 12 August 2024 - The Humanitarian Country Team in Ethiopia - that includes representatives of United Nations agencies, international and national NGOs, and donors - is rolling out a Code of Conduct, and associated Joint Operating Principles that draw on international laws and globally established standards regarding the expected conduct of all humanitarian workers and the conditions required for humanitarian workers to implement lifesaving work in a safe and principled manner. The roll out of these documents was made necessary by the everincreasing protection incidents and safety and security risks against civilians, aid workers and assets in the country, and will be disseminated widely over the next months.

"Humanitarian partners in Ethiopia are committed to provide humanitarian assistance to Ethiopians affected by conflict and insecurity, natural disasters, or health emergencies, irrespective of where they may be. Our ability to assist people in need is dependent on sufficient resources - our humanitarian appeal for 2024 is woefully underfunded - and on our ability to access all areas of the country without any form of interference, and with the acceptance of all stakeholders," said Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia.

The introduction of the Code of Conduct aims to create better understanding of how the humanitarian community operates and enable safe and secure access to population in need. Any type of attack on or abuse of humanitarian workers is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.

"We hope that through raising public awareness about the challenges being faced by civilians, and the essential obligations to protect humanitarian workers and the response we deliver, that there will be a positive change," Dr. Ramiz added.

For further information, please contact: ocha-eth-communication@un.org

Read the original article on OCHA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.