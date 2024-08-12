Malawi: Yas Challenges ACB's Decision to Discontinue Investigations On Kapondamgaga-Sattar Bribes

12 August 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Youth and Society has filed for a judicial review to challenge the Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) decision to discontinue investigations into allegations that State Residences Chief of Staff, Prince Kapondamgaga, received bribes from UK-based businessperson Zuneth Sattar.

According to court documents we have seen, the High Court in Lilongwe is set to hear the application tomorrow to decide if it has sufficient grounds. It has been three months since the decision by the bureau was made.

The ACB and the Attorney General are named as defendants in the case.

According to ACB, Kapondamgaga was cleared due to "insufficient evidence." He was let off the hook after signing a restitution agreement with the bureau and providing a statement.

In a statement issued in July last year, the ACB indicated that its investigations had established that Kapondamgaga received a Mercedes Benz S-Class 350d and other gifts from Sattar.

The Malawi Law Society earlier argued that there was no legal provision granting the ACB prosecutorial discretion to accept restitution without initiating criminal proceedings.

