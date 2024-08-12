South Africa: Committee On Arts and Culture Congratulates Miss South Africa 2024

document

The Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture wishes to congratulate Miss South Africa 2024, Ms Mia le Roux.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Joe McGluwa, said the successful hosting of the event was indicative of South Africa's resilience and winning culture. He said: "We would like to congratulate Mia le Roux for being crowned as Miss South Africa 2024."

Mia le Roux, who hails from the Free State and raised in Oudtshoorn, Western Cape, will be a fitting cultural ambassador for our rainbow nation who will surely follow in the footsteps of Ms Zizi Tunzi, the former titleholder, said Mr McGluwa.

As Miss South Africa, Ms le Roux will represent South Africa at other pageants such as the Miss Universe 2024.

"We believe that she will set a great example and be an excellent ambassador for nation-building for all South Africans. She has not only made the people of the Free State and Western Cape proud, but the entire country.

"Her victory should be seen as a victory for our heritage, diversity, and transformation that are the core objectives for social cohesion.

"We trust that her victory will encourage other young South Africans to follow their dreams and not be limited by the challenges they may encounter or where they come from."