Uganda: JEEMA Slams Government for Its Inadequate Response to Tragedy

The Justice Forum (JEEMA) has condemned the government for its inadequate response to the recent tragedy, pointing out the stark contrast between its robust refugee policies and its lack of attention to citizen welfare.

This criticism follows reports of a devastating incident at the Kiteezi Landfill in Kampala early Saturday, where at least 21 bodies have been recovered and 14 others rescued.

In a statement, JEEMA expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and called for immediate measures to prevent future occurrences.

Dr. Swaib Kaggwa Nsereko, JEEMA's spokesperson, underscored the necessity for systemic reforms to safeguard citizens and address deficiencies in current policies.

"We are profoundly saddened by the loss of life in the Kiteezi landfill disaster," Dr. Nsereko said, extending thoughts and prayers to the affected families and communities.

He noted that while the government has ordered an investigation, JEEMA has identified significant gaps in safety and welfare policies.

The party advocates for a review of policies influencing rural-urban migration and settlement in high-risk areas.

"JEEMA urges the government to reassess its policies, particularly those driving rural-urban migration and settlement in vulnerable locations," Dr. Nsereko emphasised.

In addition to addressing immediate concerns, JEEMA calls for greater investment in environmental and infrastructure policies.

"Our proposed measures include implementing a comprehensive energy policy for clean water and renewable energy and increasing resources allocated to the environmental sector," Dr. Nsereko added.

On International Youth Day 2024, JEEMA also calls on the government to support digitalization for youth development.

"Effective engagement of young people in digital spaces requires a structured approach, informed by regional and international trends," Dr. Nsereko remarked.

"We urge the NRM government, especially the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, to develop pathways to guide young people's digitalization efforts in line with the National Development Vision 2040."

Dr. Nsereko criticized the government's approach to digitalization.

"High-handed tactics, such as censorship and the closure of social media platforms, reveal the government's shortcomings in this area," he said.

He reaffirmed the importance of equitable access to digitalization benefits, aligning with the UN theme for International Youth Day.

"By working together, we can ensure equitable access to digitalization benefits, harnessing youth creativity and energy for sustainable development."