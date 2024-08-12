South Africa: Police and Role Players Arrest More Than 800 Suspects During Operation Shanela

press release

Police in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies and other role players including Traffic Police, Department of Education, Transnet, the Gambling Board, Community Police Forums (CPF's), Private security companies, ESKOM and Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) continue with weekly High Density Operations to prevent and combat crime. A total of 31 high-density operations were conducted between Tuesday,0 6 and Sunday, 11 August 2024, that led to the arrest of 828 suspects for various offences.

High Density Operations led to 3 796 actions that included amongst others 14 roadblocks, searching of 49 premises, 2 006 persons, 1 022 vehicles, closing of seven unlicensed liquor premises and inspection of 41 others. Furthermore, 29 Second-Hand dealers were inspected and six received notices for non-compliance of the Second Hand Goods Act. Numerous patrols and stop and search actions were also affected.

The suspects were among others, arrested for crimes such as rape, murder, assault, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH), house robberies, malicious damage to property, burglary at residential and business premises, possession and illegal dealing in drugs, theft out of / from motor vehicle and 67 persons were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Moreover, 102 suspected undocumented persons were taken in for processing by Immigration Officials.

Of the 828 suspects, 382 were apprehended during detectives suspect raiding operations.

During the operations, a variety of drugs, four cell phones, explosives, three firearms, ammunition, liquor, tobacco products, three vehicles and other items were confiscated.

The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, thanked all role players for their collaboration and support in continuing to ensure safer communities.