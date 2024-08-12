South Africa: Police Arrest 39-Year-Old Suspect for Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition in Malamulele

12 August 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police have arrested a 39-year-old suspect for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition following an operation conducted along R81 road at Xigalo village on Saturday, 10 August 2024.

The members of Malamulele and Giyani Crime Prevention respectively followed on information gathered and positively led to the arrest of the suspect aged 39 after found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and 15 live rounds of ammunition at Malamulele Section C. He was immediately arrested.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has commended the members for the swift arrest of the suspect and ridding illegal firearms within communities.

The suspect is expected to appear before Malamulele Magistrate's Court soon.

Police investigations continue.

