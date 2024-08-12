Angolan Head of State Meeting With Transitional President of Sudan

12 August 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State João Lourenço is meeting, in Luanda, with the president of the Sovereign Transitional Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah Burhan, to analyze issues of mutual interest.

At the meeting, which takes place at Cidade Alta Presidential Palace, the two entities are reviewing bilateral cooperation and aspects linked to peace and security on the African continent and the search for a peaceful solution to the conflicts in Sudan through dialogue.

The visit is part of a series of ongoing diplomatic efforts to stabilize the situation in the region, especially considering Angola's role as an influential member of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (CIRGL).

President João Lourenço currently leads the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (CIRGL), of which Sudan is a member, and is the African Union mediator for the conflict between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda.

The situation in Sudan remains volatile, marked by armed conflicts and a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis.

On April 15, 2023, fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces broke out across Sudan. So far, all attempts to end the spiral of violence have failed.

The conflict, which pits the Sudanese Armed Forces (FAS) against the Rapid Support Forces (FAR), has so far resulted in thousands of deaths and more than a million people displaced.

The conflict began after a series of disagreements between the two groups over power sharing, which followed the military coup at the end of 2021.

The Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan is a civic-military body created to govern the Republic of Sudan for 39 months from 20 August 2019, established by the August 2019 Draft Constitutional Declaration.

Angola and Sudan enjoy excellent friendly and cooperative relations.

Sudan, officially the Republic of Sudan, is an African country, bordered to the North by Egypt, to the East by the Red Sea, where it borders Saudi Arabia, Eritrea and Ethiopia, to the South by South Sudan and to the West by Central African Republic, Chad and Libya. DC/VIC/DOJ

