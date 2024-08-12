Sudan's Transitional President Is in Luanda

Luanda — The President of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, General Abdel Fattah Burhan, arrived in Luanda on Monday to hold a working meeting with the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the Sudanese statesman received welcome greetings from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António.

General Abdel Fattah Burhan has chaired the Sovereign Council of Sudan, as a transitional body, since 2019, and was also interim President of Sudan from 12 April 2019 to August of the same year, following the resignation of the then President, Ahmed Ibn Auf.

Since April 15, 2023, two military groups have been fighting for power in the country in a conflict that opposes the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by General Burhan, and the militias of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Mohamed Hamdane Daglo.

The conflict began after a series of disagreements between the two groups over power-sharing, which followed the military coup that overthrew General Al-Bashir in late 2021.

The Republic of Sudan is bordered to the north by Egypt, to the east by the Red Sea, bordering Saudi Arabia, Eritrea and Ethiopia, to the south by South Sudan and to the west by the Central African Republic, Chad and Libya.

The Nile River divides the country into two halves: the eastern and the western. is predominantly Islamic

Until 2011, Sudan was the largest country in Africa and the Arab world, before South Sudan's independence following a referendum. VIC/DOJ