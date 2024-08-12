Ethiopia: Media Association Calls for Release of Journalists Imprisoned for Over Two Years Without Verdict

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian Mass Media Professionals Association has called on the authorities to release journalists imprisoned for over two years without verdict, while also urging for more actions to ensure a more open media environment in Ethiopia.

The association issued a press release after its newly elected executives visited Kaliti and Kilinto prison facilities in the capital Addis Abeba, on 11 August 2024, where they met several detained journalists, some of whom the association confirmed to have been detained for over two years without verdict.

"While the journalists did not raise concerns about their treatment in prison, they expressed concerns over how they were arrested and regarding the handling of their cases at the court," the statement noted, emphasizing the urgent need for their trials to be free of political interference.

Many journalists are experiencing imprisonment or exile due to the ongoing political crisis in the country, posing serious risks to their safety and professional freedom, the association stated, reaffirming its commitment towards the protection and professional autonomy of journalists working under challenging conditions.

In April last year, the association called on the government to "immediately release" all media professionals that are detained by security forces "without any legal procedure", listing at least six journalists, including Dawit Begashau, editor of YouTube based "Arat Kilo Media", and a member of the executive committee and head of foreign and public relations of the the Association itself who reported to be in police custody at the time.

Other journalists and media professionals detained by the police and corroborated by the Association included journalists whose detentions were reported by Addis Standard including Genet Asmamaw, Tewdros Asfaw, Aragaw Sisay, Getnet Ashagare, and Beyene Wolde.

Ethiopia has been ranked as the third-worst country in Africa for imprisoning journalists in 2023, trailing behind Eritrea and Egypt, according to a report by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).