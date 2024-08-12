Egypt: FM Meets With Somali President to Continue Enhancing Bilateral Ties

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration and Egyptians Abroad Badr Abdelatty met with President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, on the sidelines of the Foreign Minister's current visit to attend the inauguration ceremony of Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Official spokesperson and Director of Public Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Ahmed Abu Zeid stated that Egyptian top diplomat conveyed the greetings of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to his Somali counterpart, expressing Egypt's eagerness to continue strengthening bilateral relations with Somalia in all fields, in a way that benefits the interests of the two brotherly peoples.

The official spokesperson added that the foreign minister emphasized Egypt's support for Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

For his part, the Somali President expressed his appreciation for President El-Sisi and the pivotal role Egypt plays in supporting his country.

MENA