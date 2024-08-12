Egypt: FM Meets With Somali President to Continue Enhancing Bilateral Ties

12 August 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration and Egyptians Abroad Badr Abdelatty met with President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, on the sidelines of the Foreign Minister's current visit to attend the inauguration ceremony of Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Official spokesperson and Director of Public Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Ahmed Abu Zeid stated that Egyptian top diplomat conveyed the greetings of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to his Somali counterpart, expressing Egypt's eagerness to continue strengthening bilateral relations with Somalia in all fields, in a way that benefits the interests of the two brotherly peoples.

The official spokesperson added that the foreign minister emphasized Egypt's support for Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

For his part, the Somali President expressed his appreciation for President El-Sisi and the pivotal role Egypt plays in supporting his country.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.