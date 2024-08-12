Tanzania: FM Looking Forward to Boosting Ties With Tanzania

12 August 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty said on Sunday he is looking forward to boosting relations between Egypt and Tanzania, scaling up the volume of trade exchange and promoting joint investments.

The foreign minister's remarks came at a meeting with his Tanzanian counterpart Mahmoud Thabit Kombo on the sidelines of his current visit to the Rwandan capital Kigali.

Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Abu Zeid said that the meeting discussed bilateral ties between the two sides.

Abdelatty was keen on conveying the greeting of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to the Tanzanian leader, added Abu Zeid.

The spokesman noted that the foreign minister tackled cooperation projects between Egypt and Tanzania, topped by the Egypt-Built Julius Nyerere Hydropower Dam in Tanzania.

Abdelatty said Egypt is very interested in removing any obstacles to the completion of the project for the sake of the Tanzanian people, said Abu Zeid.

The foreign minister invited his Tanzanian counterpart to visit Egypt soon.

