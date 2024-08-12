Kenya: 2 Men Arrested With Grenades Near Wanjigi's Home to Be Detained for 7 Days

12 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — A Nairobi Court has granted police seven days to detain two men arrested with hand grenades outside businessman Jimi Wanjigi's home in Muthaiga for further investigations.

This is after the court determined that Court ruled that there was sufficient reason to have them detained pending investigations.

Lawyer Willis Otieno pointed out that the state indicated that the explosives were found in Wanjigi's house and therefore the two men should be freed.

"Let the state deal with Wanjigi not the two ,it's police officers who planted the explosives," he indicated in his submissions.

He further explained that CCTV cameras caught individuals planting the explosives in the car and Wanjigi house.

"Allow the giants to fight like giants ,we should not waste the courts time by involving innocent parties in what they do not know," he said.

