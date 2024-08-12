South Africa: SAMWU Returns to the Negotiations Table, Calls for SALGA to Respect Municipal Workers

press release

The South African Municipal Workers' Union (SAMWU) will be returning to the negotiations to continue with salary and wage negotiations for the country's municipal workers. From 12th to 16th August 2024, parties in the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) will be meeting for the third and final round of negotiations.

This round follows two previous rounds which have resulted in a provocative and undermining offer being made by the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), the employer body. SAMWU has consistently advocated for a wage increase that acknowledges the dedication and sacrifices of municipal workers, who continue to deliver vital services under challenging circumstances. The current offer from SALGA falls far short of addressing the financial pressures our members face due to the rising cost of living.

As a Union, we have been mandated to not settle for anything less than a substantial wage increase that reflects the true worth of municipal workers. We firmly oppose any attempts by SALGA to exclude financially distressed municipalities from the collective agreement. Such exclusions undermine the principles of collective bargaining and unfairly penalise workers for matters beyond their control. SAMWU will continue to fight for the inclusion of all municipalities in any agreement reached.

The proposed sectoral minimum wage of R9890 is inadequate, and SAMWU remains resolute in its demand for a substantial increase that ensures a living wage for all municipal workers. We believe that every worker deserves the dignity of earning a wage that allows them to provide for their families and live comfortably.

We reiterate our demand for the inclusion of serviced stands in the agreement. This initiative would empower workers to build their own homes and contribute to the economic development of their municipalities. SALGA's refusal to consider this demand is unacceptable, and we will continue to press for its inclusion.

Additionally, SAMWU rejects any proposals that seek to undermine wage agreements or make it easier for municipalities to avoid paying salary increases. The Union is committed to defending the rights of municipal workers and ensuring they receive the compensation they deserve.

SAMWU is deeply concerned by the National Treasury's recent advisory to municipalities to budget for wage increases between 3% and 6% for municipal workers. This advice not only undermines the integrity of the collective bargaining process but also constitutes unacceptable interference in a process that is meant to be between SALGA and the trade unions.

The collective bargaining process is a cornerstone of labour relations in South Africa and must be respected by all parties. The Treasury's attempt to impose arbitrary limits on wage increases is a blatant overreach that disregards the autonomy of municipalities and the rights of workers to negotiate freely through their unions.

We call on all municipalities to firmly reject this ill-advised directive from the National Treasury. Municipalities must respect the autonomy of the collective bargaining process and recognise that these negotiations are between SALGA and the unions, not with the Treasury.

Furthermore, it is evident that all municipalities have budgeted for wage increases that exceed the current offer from SALGA. This stark contrast highlights SALGA's disingenuous approach to these negotiations and suggests that SALGA is not genuinely interested in reaching a fair and timely conclusion.

As we return to the negotiation table, SAMWU calls on SALGA to engage in these talks with the seriousness and respect that municipal workers deserve. The current offer does not reflect the reality of the economic hardships faced by our members, nor does it honour their dedication to service delivery. We expect SALGA to come forward with a revised offer that genuinely addresses the needs and aspirations of municipal workers.