South Africa: Women Have Come Far, but More Needs to Be Done - Cosatu

COSATU joins millions of South Africans in celebrating National Women's Day. We are ever grateful and cognisant of the transformational role our forebears played on that historic day in 1956 during the darkest days of apartheid on the march to the Union Buildings.

Women's Day presents an opportune moment to reflect on the state of women in the country, their triumphs and the challenges they are forced to contend with 30 years into democracy.

A triumph worth celebrating is the recent appointment of Justice Mandisa Maya as South Africa's first woman Chief Justice. The incoming Chief Justice has been quoted as saying, the judgements that have a human element, make her sleep better at night. It is this compassionate but firm spirit that Justice Maya is anticipated to bring to the Constitutional Court when she takes up her role on 1 September.

Whilst we look forward to witnessing Justice Maya's achievements as head of the judiciary, we are painfully aware that she is among the minority of women who make to it the pinnacle of their fields. According to the Commission of Employment Equity (CEE)'s recent report, women make up only 26% of top management and 37% of senior management positions in the private sector. Whilst this is devastating, it is not nearly as dire as the rate of persons with disabilities in top management. Only 1.8% of persons with disabilities account for top management, as per the CEE report.

On the other end of the spectrum whilst we are pained by our high unemployment rate of 42%, it remains higher for women. In April 2023, 55.9% of working age people not in education or employment were female. Unemployment remains higher among females even as more women pursue university studies. In 2022, women accounted for 55% of the student body at Wits University.

Those fortunate enough to have jobs are forced to contend with the gender pay gap. Statistics SA estimates that women are paid 30% less than men across the board for doing the same job. Simultaneously, the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report pegs South Africa's gender pay gap between 23% and 35%.

It remains to be seen if the recently signed Companies Amendment Act will help reduce the gender pay gap. The amendments require listed and state-owned companies to disclose the pay gap between their highest and lowest paid employees, as well as the actual salaries of the lowest paid employees in companies' annual reports. Given our history and the findings of the CEE report, the highest paid employee will usually be white men, and the lowest paid will be African and Coloured women. It is hoped that amendments to the Companies Act will help shame the offending employers and promote pay equity.

The gender pay gap not only affects women's take-home pay but also undermines their retirement savings. It is therefore critical that it is addressed because women live longer than men and are more likely to interrupt their careers to give birth and care for their children. The retirement industry needs to devise products that take this into account and cater for women's needs.

Gender-based violence is of particular concern for South African women outside of and at work, particularly with sexual harassment. The shocking case currently at the Lenasia Magistrates Court, where an employer, Sithembile Xulu, is alleged to have murdered her domestic worker, 21-year-old Busiswa Nxumalo, for a R6 million life cover payout is a painful reminder of how far we have still to go. In a country where gender-based violence has become endemic, the idea of one woman killing another for a cash payout is incomprehensible.

Teen pregnancy is another worry requiring urgent intervention. Thousands of children as young as 10 years of age are falling pregnant and giving birth each year. Besides this constituting statutory rape, it severely disrupts these young girls and their newborn children's education and future career opportunities, creating a vicious cycle of poverty and despair.

Teenage pregnancy is driven by poverty, high levels of gender-based violence, lack of safe sex education, transactional sex due to grown men preying on young girls amongst others. Given their young age, these girls are not able to negotiate for use of protection during sex, risking not only falling pregnant but also contracting HIV/ AIDS. Government and civil society must revive HIV/Aids educational campaigns if we are to save the next generation.

It is critical that government ensure that the recent overhauling of our criminal legislation by Parliament to protect women, girls and other vulnerable persons is implemented in full. This requires not only that the relevant law enforcement, education, health and labour institutions be properly resourced but also their officials be well trained. Equally it is critical that society, from trade unions to employers, from religious institutions to civil society, work with government, to ensure all women, girls and other vulnerable persons' rights are respected at all times, and that those who violate them are reported to the police and dealt with.

Women have come a long way since the Women's March in 1956, but a lot more needs to be done if they are to realise their potential as equal partners in society.