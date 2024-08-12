Malawi: Nankhumwa Alleges That Chilima Wanted to Withdraw From the Elections Case and Reconcile With APM

President of People's Democratic Party (PDP) Kondwani Nankhumwa says late Saulos Chilima wanted to withdraw from the Constitutional Elections Court case and reconcile with former president Peter Mutharika.

In an interview on Zodiak Television on Sunday, Nankhumwa alleged that Noel Masangwi, now (UTM), called him and told told him that SKC was desperately looking for him. This was the time the Constitutional Court Case was underway and Mass Demonstrations led by HRDC were relentless.

He further said that when the court case hearing was still ongoing, SKC secretly approached APM for reconciliation (you can now relate the rumours which were briefly heard that SKC was withdrawing from the case).

In those discussions with APM, Nankhumwa was the middleman. APM agreed but put out 3 conditions.

SkC must cause to stop the Court Case.

SKC must convene a Press Conference and condemn the mass demonstrations.

SKC must not be part of the mass demonstrations going forward.

According to Nankhumwa, SKC agreed, but with some slight changes proposed by himself. These were his proposed terms:

Instead of stopping the Court Case, additional UTM witnesses to the court case would no longer be made available.

He would no longer participate in mass demonstrations in person. According to Nankhumwa, SKC believed that this would reduce people's interest in the demonstrations and they would become devoid of Chikoka. I must say upfront that this was an overestimation of his influence in the demonstrations because, to begin with, they were not started by him. He just joined for a few days while they were already volatile.

The condition attached was that SKC did not want to become the running mate of Mutharika. Rather, according to Nankhumwa, SKC was asking to be deployed as a Diplomat to UN in New York.