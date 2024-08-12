East Africa: Somali, and Turkish Leaders Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Stability

12 August 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — On Sunday, His Excellency President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia held a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of the Republic of Türkiye.

The leaders discussed the strong bilateral relations between their nations and the importance of regional security and stability.

During the call, President Mohamud and President Erdoğan reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing the partnership between Somalia and Türkiye, particularly in areas of mutual interest such as defense cooperation and economic development.

President Mohamud emphasized Türkiye's role in promoting dialogue and peaceful resolutions to address the challenges facing the region and to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two brotherly nations.

President Mohamud reiterated Somalia's readiness to engage in economic and development cooperation with Ethiopia, while firmly emphasizing that such partnerships must always respect Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, and adhere to international law and norms.

He also thanked President Erdoğan for his unwavering efforts in addressing this issue.

The phone call between the two leaders underscores the importance of collaboration between Somalia and Türkiye in promoting peace and stability in the region.

