Kenya: Somalia and Kenya Discuss Regional Challenges and Cooperation in Kigali Meeting

12 August 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kigali, Rwanda — The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, met with his Kenyan counterpart, President William Samoei Ruto, in Kigali, Rwanda.

The leaders engaged in discussions centered on the pressing challenges facing the region, with a particular focus on counter-terrorism efforts and exploring avenues for further cooperation between their countries.

During the meeting, both presidents reaffirmed the enduring partnership between Somalia and Kenya and expressed a mutual commitment to fostering strong people-to-people relations.

They emphasized the importance of advancing regional peace, stability, and development, guided by shared values and a common vision for the future of East Africa.

The discussions in Kigali underscore the commitment of both nations to work together in addressing the complex issues facing the region, including the ongoing fight against terrorism and the need for enhanced cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

The meeting serves as a testament to the strong ties between Somalia and Kenya and their dedication to promoting stability, prosperity, and security in the region.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.