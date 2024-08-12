Kenya: Somalia and Kenya Discuss Regional Challenges and Cooperation in Kigali Meeting

Kigali, Rwanda — The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, met with his Kenyan counterpart, President William Samoei Ruto, in Kigali, Rwanda.

The leaders engaged in discussions centered on the pressing challenges facing the region, with a particular focus on counter-terrorism efforts and exploring avenues for further cooperation between their countries.

During the meeting, both presidents reaffirmed the enduring partnership between Somalia and Kenya and expressed a mutual commitment to fostering strong people-to-people relations.

They emphasized the importance of advancing regional peace, stability, and development, guided by shared values and a common vision for the future of East Africa.

The discussions in Kigali underscore the commitment of both nations to work together in addressing the complex issues facing the region, including the ongoing fight against terrorism and the need for enhanced cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

The meeting serves as a testament to the strong ties between Somalia and Kenya and their dedication to promoting stability, prosperity, and security in the region.