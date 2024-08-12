Somalia: Somali President Attends Rwandan President Paul Kagame's Inauguration

Kigali — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud joined several African leaders and dignitaries in Kigali, Rwanda, on Sunday to attend the inauguration of President Paul Kagame.

Kagame was sworn in for a fourth term as Rwanda's president after winning 99 percent of the vote in last month's election.

The ceremony took place at the 45,000-seat Amahoro National Stadium, where thousands of Rwandans and international guests gathered to witness the event. President Mohamud's presence at the inauguration highlights the strong diplomatic ties between Somalia and Rwanda.

During his visit, President Mohamud had the opportunity to meet with his Kenyan counterpart, President William Ruto, on the sidelines of the ceremony. Their discussions focused on pressing security issues in the East Africa region, including efforts to counter terrorism and explore further avenues of cooperation.

President Kagame has been the de facto leader of Rwanda since the end of the 1994 genocide against Tutsis and has held the official title of President since 2000.

His leadership is credited with stabilizing and rebuilding Rwanda after the genocide, fostering economic growth, and maintaining peace in the country.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by at least 22 heads of state from across Africa, as well as four Vice-Presidents, two Prime Ministers, one Deputy Prime Minister, and two Speakers of Parliament.

The event was marked by military parades, musical performances, and speeches highlighting the importance of Rwanda's political process in deepening national unity and the country's path of prosperity and innovation.

President Mohamud's visit to Rwanda is part of a series of engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and fostering cooperation in various sectors.

As Somalia continues to make strides in its political and economic development, such visits play a crucial role in building alliances and partnerships with neighboring countries.