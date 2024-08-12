Africa: How Prepared Is Africa to Host an Olympics?

Africa boasts a vibrant sports heritage and a history of Olympic involvement, yet it has never hosted the Games. How feasible is an African bid to host the Olympics?

For decades, African nations have participated in the Olympic Games, competing for medals and national pride. Yet, despite some success stories, there remains a sense of unfulfilled potential.

While athletes like Kenya's Janeth Jepkosgei Busienei, a 2008 silver medalist in the 800-meter race, brought pride to the continent, the overall performance of African countries has often fallen short of expectations.

"We have seen countries like Kenya, South Africa doing very well especially in athletics," Florence Ndungu, a sports journalist from Nairobi, told DW. "But the fact that it is yet to host the Olympics gives us a background as to why we have not been performing very well."

As African nations contemplate the prospect of hosting the Olympics, some people like Someleze Sigudu, a young South African, are skeptical about whether any single country on the continent possesses the necessary capabilities to successfully orchestrate such a monumental event.

"African countries are very poor in terms of infrastructures -- they do not invest in these kinds of games. It's very rare to find Black people swimming especially in Africa," Sigudu said.

A legacy of hosting success

South Africa's hosting of the 1995 Rugby World Cup and the 2010 FIFA World Cup are often cited as a benchmark for successful major sporting events, which, according to Sydney Mungala, an official with the Zambian Women's Football Team, demonstrates Africa's track record in hosting global sports events.

"Africa has previously hosted large sporting events," Mungala told DW.

But Ndungu disagrees.

"We are not well prepared to go to an international stage," she said.

Morocco, along with Spain and Portugal, will host the 2030 FIFA World Cup -- further confirming the continent's capability of handling major international events.

This follows the successful hosting of one of the most memorable Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by Ivory Coast in 2023, underscoring that African nations can successfully host prominent sports tournaments.

Indeed, the Olympic Games stand as the zenith of international sports, demanding an unparalleled scale of infrastructure and logistical coordination. However, for Mungala, such requirements do not preclude any of Africa's 54 nations from rising to the occasion.

"There's no reason we can't do it," she said.

Ndungu said the economic benefits of hosting the Olympics are unquestionable -- that sports could be a gateway to improving the economic status of young Africans.

"Economically speaking, if we improve our infrastructure and allow our youths to develop talents, they will grow and perform at high levels of competition," Mungala said.

The infrastructure gap

While Africa has shown pride and potential in participating in global events and hosting international competitions, inadequate infrastructure remains a significant obstacle for many of its nations.

"If you don't have the right infrastructure supporting such events, we are not well prepared to go to an international stage," Ndungu remarked.

Conversely, Tebogo Mbewu of South Africa believes the continent is ready for the challenge, given the opportunity.

"When we hosted the world, people didn't see that happening, I feel like the Olympics could be a start to that once we have infrastructure," Mbewu told DW.

According to Ndungu, it is not just about nurturing young talent from the continent, it is also about the accompanying economic benefits.

"There is even government will and everyone will rally their support to make sure that if it is roads, security, hotels that are needed everything is going to be ready for that competition and by the time it ends, your infrastructure has already upgraded," Ndungu told DW.

The call for unity and investment

Beyond the ambition to host, there is a pressing need for investment in sports infrastructure. Janeth Busienei said achieving this will require the determination and commitment of African leaders.

The Kenyan athlete added that while African nations may have the resources, there is often a lack of will or coordination to utilize them effectively.

"Our leaders need to come together and agree on how to facilitate. I know the Olympics is a bigger game, we need so many things, but I think Africa has not really come together to think about hosting it -- we are able to do it."

The true challenge perhaps extends beyond constructing stadiums or enhancing facilities -- it involves cultivating a culture that values sports from the grassroots level.

"If we begin training people, this infrastructure should extend to our schools, where talent can be nurtured," Ndungu said. He believes that the lack of early development often drives athletes to seek opportunities abroad, which can hinder the growth of sports within Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Sport Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The road ahead

The dream of Africa hosting the Olympics is ambitious, but not impossible. It requires not only financial investment but also a shift in mindset. "When money is involved, it attracts investors. Investors go for money, if you put more money, they go there," Sigudu said.

Mungala said this dream should not be allowed to die.

"I think we should never stop trying. Hopefully, Africa will get an opportunity one day to host this big event and show what we are made of as the African continent," she told DW.

The journey to an African city hosting the Olympics is complex. It requires a comprehensive strategy that includes infrastructure investment, athlete support and the promotion of a robust sports culture.

Although the continent's potential is clear, unlocking it demands dedicated collaboration and strategic foresight. Jobuski believes that the foundation of this endeavor begins with the empowerment of individual athletes.

"No matter where you come from, no matter where you train, face the challenge, don't give up, just be focus," she said.

This article has been adapted DW's AfricaLink, a daily podcast packed with news, politics, culture and more. You can listen and follow AfricaLink wherever you get your podcasts