South Africa: R257m PPE Contract Declared Invalid

12 August 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Special Tribunal has declared as invalid and set aside a R257 million COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) contract awarded by the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH).

The contract was awarded to Nkhane Projects and Supply.

The case was brought to the Special Tribunal by the Special Investigating Unit, which sought to have the contract overturned as it did not, amongst others, comply with the prescripts of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

"The SIU's application to the Special Tribunal followed an investigation that found Nkhane had made an unsolicited proposal to the GDoH outside of a competitive bidding process. No request was made for a deviation from normal procurement procedures, and none of the required procurement prescripts were followed," the SIU said.

The corruption-busting unit called the Special Tribunal judgement a crucial step in bringing COVID-19 wrongdoers to account.

"In the judgement... the Tribunal ordered Nkhane to submit audited statements within 30 days, detailing its income and expenses related to the PPE delivered under the invalidated contracts.

"These statements must be supported by expert reports. Additionally, Nkhane is required to pay the Special Investigating Unit's costs for the application, including the costs for two counsels where applicable.

"This judgement is expected to bring to an end to the High Court case where Nkhane demanded payment of R89 350 280.10 from the GDoH. This amount includes R60 863 045.90 for goods already delivered but not yet paid for by the GDoH, and R28 487 234.20 for goods ordered by the GDoH but which the department is refusing to accept delivery of. The High Court case was formally stayed by the SIU, pending the finalisation of the Tribunal case.

"This judgement signifies a crucial step in addressing corruption and ensuring accountability in PPE procurement during the COVID-19 pandemic," the SIU said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.