Mauritius Endorses Candidature of Mr Anil Kumarsingh Gayan As Chairperson of the African Union Commission

Mauritius has endorsed the candidature of the Senior Counsel, Mr Anil Kumarsingh Gayan, for the post of Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) for the term 2025-2029. In this context, a reception was hosted, yesterday, at the State House, in Le Réduit, in the presence of the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun.

The Attorney General, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Maneesh Gobin; the Ambassador of the Republic of Madagascar and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Mr Albert Camille Vital; Members of the Diplomatic Corps; and eminent personalities attended the event.

The AUC's Chairperson election will be held in February 2025 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, during the African Union Summit to choose the fifth Commission Chair to succeed the incumbent Chairperson, Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat. He was elected in 2017 for a second four-year term which will come to an end next year. On the basis of the principle of inter-regional rotation, the new Chairperson will emanate from the Eastern Africa Region. Three other countries namely Djibouti, Kenya and Madagascar are vying for the post of Chairperson.

In his address at the reception, President Roopun highlighted that Mauritius shares strong historical, political and cultural connections with mainland Africa. Mauritius as a beacon of stability and progress in the Indian Ocean, he stressed, will continue to play its part in shaping the future of Africa. As a testimony of our commitment to Africa, the African Union and its values, principles and objectives as enshrined in the Constitutive Act of the African Union, Mauritius has decided to present the candidature of Mr Gayan for the senior position of AUC Chairperson, he added.

"The leadership we choose now, will play a vital role in determining our path forward", he said, "we need a leader who can effectively advocate our continent's interests on the global stage while fostering collaboration and stability among the African Union Member States." Mr Gayan has the ability to lead the African Union Commission towards achieving the goals and aspirations of Agenda 2063 with an innovative and transparent approach, stated President Roopun.

His resourceful experience and rich career, he emphasised, will be instrumental to building national and international development and enhancing diplomatic relations and championing African interests on the global stage. Mr Gayan will be the visionary leader that the AU needs at this challenging moment, he affirmed, while highlighting that his commitment to fostering international cooperation and understanding uniquely qualifies him to serve African Union Member States and the Commission with dedication and vision.

As for Minister Gobin, he pointed out that the candidature of Mr Gayan comes at a challenging moment when the world faces unprecedented and interlocking crises. "While economic recovery following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is still at a fragile state for many countries", he said, "we have had to face emerging and ongoing challenges including food and energy insecurity, soaring inflation, climate change, large scale migration which are causing human sufferings and reversing socio-economic development gains achieved over the last decades".

Despite these challenges, he observed that immense opportunities have been provided to strengthen unity and ensure that Africa's voice is loud and clear in international fora. These include the African Continental Free Trade Area, the permanent membership of the African Union in the G20, the young population and large sources of renewable energy in our continent which offer enormous potential for growth and development.

Minister Gobin further spoke on the role of the Chairperson which includes serving as the Chief Executive Officer and legal representative of the Commission to oversee administrative and financial matters as well as promote the objectives of the African Union and engage with strategic partners. The Minister expressed confidence that with his extensive experience in international affairs and diplomatic acumen, Mr Gayan has the ability to navigate the complexities of our continent's challenges, the aspirations of African citizens and the opportunities that lie ahead.

Mr Gayan, for his part, presented his vision for elevating the African Union into a beacon of progress and hope for all Africans, driving forward the Pan-African dream of a unified, prosperous, and peaceful continent ensuring inclusivity and leaving no one behind. Reiterating his commitment to advancing the goals of Agenda 2063, he indicated that emphasis will be on promoting economic integration, social development, and political stability across Africa.

Key areas of focus put forth by Mr Gayan comprise: Peace and Security, Economic and Regional Integration, Good Governance, Education and Innovation, Health and Social Development, Sustainable Development, Infrastructure Development and Connectivity, Climate Action Multilateralism and Global Reform, and Blue Economy.

"My professional and political careers, spanning decades, have given me a unique experience of Africa's vast resources and I have had many opportunities to gauge first-hand what pool of human talent the Continent and its diaspora can together mobilise to achieve the ambitious goals of Agenda 2063 and its Flagship Projects", he said.

Mr Gayan further underscored his determination to build a future of unity, strength, and opportunity for all Africans. "By building strategic partnerships and engaging with international development partners, the UN system, and other global entities, I will ensure that Africa's interests are fully represented and well respected", he stated.

Biography of Mr Gayan

Mr Gayan is a well-known figure in the political, social and economic history of Mauritius. He is a member of the Bar in Mauritius and that of England and Wales. He has over four decades of experience in international diplomacy, governance, and legal affairs and has held important Ministerial portfolios, namely Foreign Affairs, Tourism and Health.

He has had the opportunity to lead high-level delegations, negotiated bilateral agreements, and represented Mauritius at global and regional forums, effectively negotiating and advancing Mauritius's interests. The holding of free and fair elections in the Comoros after the constitutional crisis is one such example. He has also led AU election observer missions to Madagascar, Comoros and Rwanda amongst others.

As a Consultant to the Centre for Human Rights in Geneva, he provided guidance to Bhutan, Mongolia, and Armenia on human rights issues and conducted training sessions for lawyers, focusing on the importance of upholding the rule of law over personal or authoritarian rule.

Mr. Gayan also represented Mauritius at the United Nations Conference on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), contributing to the development and adoption of the Convention. He has chaired the African Group on the Law of the Sea in New York and collaborated closely with regional groups to advocate for and advance the interests of African states, ensuring their significant contributions to the UNCLOS.

In Parliament, he served as member of various Select Committees, namely on the financing of political parties, electoral reform, dangerous drugs and the retrocession of the Chagos Archipelago.