Mauritius: Camp Diable Mini Bus Terminal Now Operational

12 August 2024
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

The Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Mr Alan Ganoo, inaugurated, on 10 August 2024, during an official ceremony, the Camp Diable Mini Bus Terminal.

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy; the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal; the Parliamentary Private Secretary, Dr Muhammad Ismaël Rawoo; and other personalities were present at the inauguration ceremony.

In his address, Minister Ganoo highlighted that the mini bus terminal would cater for the increasing number of buses operating in the region and provide better services to the inhabitants of Camp Diable. He stated that the mini bus terminal was in line with Government's vision to ensure road safety around the island.

Minister Ganoo pointed out that the project, to the tune of around Rs 13.5 million, was completed after some four months and comprised, amongst others, a holding area, bus shelters, lighting facilities, and elevated footpaths for pedestrians. He moreover recalled that a series of projects had been carried out across the island so as to enhance the local road network.

Furthermore, he spoke about the traffic centre project to be implemented in Rivière des Anguilles in the near future. He also appealed to road users to be cautious and act responsibly for their own safety.

As for Ministers Padayachy and Jagutpal, they underscored that the mini bus terminal would ensure better bus service in the region and contribute to enhance the quality of life of the inhabitants of the region. They also dwelt on some other projects implemented in Camp Diable and in the vicinity.

