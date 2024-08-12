Mauritius: The Youth Has a Key Role in Leveraging the Power of Technologies to Address Global Challenges, States Minister

A Youth Conference focusing on the theme "Youth Digital Solutions", was held, on 10 August 2024, in the presence of the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Jean Christophe Stephan Toussaint, at the Côte d'Or National Sports Complex, to mark International Youth Day 2024.

The International Youth Day is observed on 12 August each year. The theme retained by the United Nations is "From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development". The theme highlights the key connection between digitalisation and accelerating the progress of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while emphasising the crucial contributions of young people in this transformative process.

In his address, Minister Toussaint underlined that digitalisation is transforming the world by offering unprecedented opportunities to accelerate sustainable development. Digital technologies such as mobile devices, services, and artificial intelligence, he observed, are instrumental in advancing the SDGs.

Young people, he stressed, are leading the charge in digital adoption and innovation adding that they are often considered as digital natives, being at the forefront of adopting and innovating with new technologies. The youth, he stated, remains an essential demographic group in leveraging the transformative power of technologies to address global challenges.

Speaking on the Youth Conference, Minister Toussaint pointed out that around 137 youngsters from all walks of life, including youth centres, sports training centres, disabled young people and students, participated in lively, interactive discussion sessions on artificial intelligence and climate change. The youth, he added, was also able to use digital tools and propose recommendations and solutions on how to tackle climate change and emerging challenges.

The International Youth Day, he said, provides a unique opportunity to reflect on the contribution and participation of young people in driving the country's economy and transforming it into a modern, up-to-date and digitalised economy.