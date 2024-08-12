Kenya: Davinci Gourmet Unveils Inaugural Barista Craft Championship 2024

12 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Beverage manufacturer DaVinci Gourmet has announced its inaugural Barista Craft Championship 2024.

This global competition, themed "United Through Coffee," will showcase talented baristas from Africa, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Participants will vie for a share of up to USD 6,000 (Sh775,500) in cash and prizes, including a sponsored coffee experience trip.

The championship kicks off with national preliminaries from August 1 through to 18, 2024, where competitors must submit digital entries featuring their coffee creations made with DaVinci Gourmet products.

" Successful entrants will advance to the Africa finals, which will take place in Nairobi, Kenya on 14th September 2024. Here, competitors will face a series of espresso-based challenges, judged on technical preparation, flavor complexity, and presentation," it said in a statement to newsrooms.

The top entries will advance to the Africa finals in Nairobi on September 14, 2024, where competitors will undergo rigorous espresso-based challenges.

The competition will culminate in the worldwide finals at the FHA HoReCa event in Singapore slotted for October 23.

This event aims to celebrate and explore the evolving coffee culture and innovation.

