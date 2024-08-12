Kenya: Safaricom 5G Network Sites Grow to 1,114

12 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Safaricom 5G network sites have reached 1,114 across the country as part of the telco's goal to offer Kenyans ultra-speed internet speeds.

The 5G connectivity is spread in 102 towns.

According to Safaricom, its 5G network now covers 14 percent of Kenya's population and connects more than 780,000 active smartphones.

The growing demand for the service has also seen the service attract over 11,000 enterprise customers.

"The benefits of 5G will be a key catalyst in advancing innovations and industries, thereby boosting Kenya's digital economy," said Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa.

Ndegwa added that they are keen on bolstering the rollout of the 5G network since it was launched in October 2022.

The company aims to leverage next-generation technologies to unlock new opportunities, enabling it to become Africa's leading purpose-led technology firm by 2030.

